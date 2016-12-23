Roanoke Continentals induct new members

The members of the Roanoke chapter Continental Societies, Inc. were proud to initiate four ladies into the local chapter on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sweet Union Baptist Church.. The ladies, Eunice Younger, Shirley Poindexter, Vickesheia Smith and Iris King, were welcomed into a great sisterhood and a national group of ladies who are dedicated to providing community service for youth and children.

These ladies are to be commended for their great character, skills, creativity and commitment to serving the children in our community. As a service project, they prepared a huge box of items in a holiday-decorated box and presented it to the children at the Rescue Mission on Friday, Dec. 9. Their membership allows the chapter to continue providing service in an even greater way.

The initiation was a festive luncheon occasion as family members and friends from Roanoke and abroad attended and offered them best wishes. A delicious lunch was served following a brief meeting.

In her absence, Jean Roach, the Mid Atlantic Regional Director, sent a letter with regrets for not being able to attend along with congratulations to the new members for joining the ranks as Continental Sisters.

The Roanoke Continentals have been serving the Roanoke Valley since 1956 impacting the community with reading support and programs at local elementary schools. Plans are now underway for the annual “Black Girls Really Rock” program set for Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at William Fleming HS.

Lorena Wilson is membership chair; Donna Lee is the chapter president.