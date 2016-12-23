Christmas Stocking delivery preparation

The Golden Age Club, composed of seniors from throughout the Roanoke Valley, climaxed the 2016 Calendar Year with President Patricia Henry and several members visiting the Virginia Residential & Assisted Living Home on Moorman Road to deliver Christmas stockings made and decorated by the members. This was a community service project planned by the program committee, Marian Chappelle, chair; Delois Broady and Mary Lee Cabbler. A brief program for residents and staff concluded the visit. Some club members and friends attended the Annual Christmas Dinner at the Holiday Inn, on Ordway Drive prior to visiting the Home.