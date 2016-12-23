Roanoke Chapter of Chums gives back with Christmas cheer

Bells rang out with joy as the Roanoke Chapter of Chums, Inc. showered Christmas cheer on the children at Promise Land Learning Center. Books, puzzles, games, crayons, and STEM toys were among the many items donated to the center. Owners Gene and Elizabeth Haley were extremely appreciative of the in-kind donations.

The Promise Land Leaning Center is a special place focused on providing opportunities that enrich and enhance children between the ages of 2 ½ to 12 years of age in their cognitive language, social, emotional, physical, and creative developmental experiences. Their motto is “Creating Paths for Success.”

In addition to the gifts shared with the children over 150 food items were given to a needy family at Thanksgiving and shoes were donated to RAMS.

Joyce Bowles, project chair, and Evie Brandon, president, emphasized how the gift of giving back is important to our community and why it’s one of the main initiatives of the Chums efforts as they continue “Caring, Sharing and Serving with Love.”