Six young ladies all seniors at William Fleming High School are participating in the 2016 Debutante Ball.

The Altruist Club of Roanoke is celebrating its 63rd year of presenting the Ball to be held this year at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

Debutantes and escorts are:

Rebekah Brown, daughter of Melissa Brown. Her escort is Ryan Dent, son of Rev. Richard and Rethia Dent of Salem. Adelphi Social Club sponsored Rebekah, with Trina Wilkins serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Kendra Corpening, is the daughter of Rodney and Kimberly Corpening, Her escort is McKel Manns, son of Michael and Victoria Manns. Kendra is sponsored by Morning Star Baptist Church. Lisa Ross is serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Nautika Payne, escorted by Naushad Payne, and their parents are Earlene Jones and Galen Payne. She is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Sheyonne Baker serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Ruth Payne, the daughter of Frederica Payne, will be escorted is Kenneth Reynolds, son of Candace Burrell and Kenneth Reynolds. Precious Lambs and New Generations Daycares sponsor Ruth. Kristy Taylor is serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Kai Washington-Brown, daughter of Johnny and QuoVadis Brown, will be escorted by Phazhon Nash, son of Tanisha Nash. Kai is sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of Continental Societies, Inc. with Lorena Taylor Rollins-Wilson is serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Aaryana Webb, is the daughter of Aaron and Vickie Webb. Her escort is Matthew Lewis-Bell, son of Richard and Evelyn Bell. She is sponsored by N. Wesley Pughsley & Associates CPA with Jade Pughsley serving as her lady-in-waiting.

Throughout the years the debutantes and their escorts, debutantes of tomorrow, princes/princesses and club members have donated canned goods to prepare Thanksgiving baskets equipped with turkeys and all the ingredients for a bountiful meal. The baskets have been distributed to those in need. During the six plus decades of this event, more than $250,000 in scholarships and grants have been awarded to more than 2,000 debutantes.

Tickets for this year’s dinner affair are $50 per and may be purchased by calling Club Treasurer, Don Shovely at 562-2353.