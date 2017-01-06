Aladdin Temple #111 Annual Christmas Party for Apple Ridge Farm Youth

The Nobles of Aladdin Temple #111 were pleased to continue their 8-year tradition of providing the youth of Apple Ridge Farm with Christmas presents. This year they contributed over 32 Kindle Fire e-readers to be used in conjunction with the reading curriculum and tutorage provided by the Apple Ridge Farm program. The advantages of giving e-readers are many- fold including an encyclopedia and dictionary offering the ability to do a world-wide search for any current news or information needed.

The program was opened by John Lewis, current director and son of Founder Peter Lewis, calling the youth together. Youth, parents, Nobles and guests were all served pizza, cookies and drinks by the Daughters of Aladdin Court #34. After refreshments Illustrious Potentate John W. Vernon, III the leader of the Aladdin Temple #111 was introduced, along with the leader of Aladdin Court #34 Illustrious Commandress Angela Vernon who together proceeded by calling all of the youth up to receive either a Kindle Fire or a toy donated by Aladdin Court #34. Drinks were donated by Coca Cola who for the second year in a row continued to support the youth of Apple Ridge Farm.

A photograph with Santa with each youth was again donated by Ron Williams to their parent and music was provided by Noble Chief Rabban Alfred Elliot.

Numerous dignitaries were in attendance to enjoy the annual tradition that enhances Apple Ridge’s innumerable contributions to the entire area and beyond and everyone had a great time as peace and harmony prevailed.