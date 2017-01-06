Delta Alumnae Chapter annual year-end events

Pillowcase Project

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its kick-off for the Precious Pearls Program on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 with Lincoln Terrace Elementary after-school girls in attendance. The girls discussed and wrote about “What Thanksgiving Means to Me.”

Roanoke Chapter Immediate Past-President Diane Jones, the speaker at the second meeting on December 14, introduced the girls to the Pillowcase Project, developed by the American Red Cross and sponsored by Disney.

The Pillowcase Project teaches students in grades 3-5 about emergency preparedness and coping skills. After learning about items to pack in the pillowcases, the girls colored and decorated their own pillowcases, discussed what to do in case of fires and other emergencies and were asked to share their knowledge with parents and family.

Plans are underway for the Precious Pearls to assist in the celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Day of Caring” at the Rescue Mission on Monday, Jan. 16.

Donna W. Lee is Roanoke Chapter Educational Development Committee chairperson and coordinator of the Delta Precious Pearls, assisted by Gloria Randolph-King and Mary Neal.

Stacie Wright is the principal at Lincoln Terrace Elementary School; Monica Callaway is local chapter president.

WDBJ Anchor kicks off Delta Academy at Addison Middle School

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held its kick-off for Delta Academy at Addison Middle School on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Neesey Payne, anchor at WDBJ7 was the guest speaker. Delta Academy is a program designed for middle school young ladies that allows the chapter to enrich and enhance the education that young teens receive in our public schools.

Miss Payne offered wonderful advice to the young ladies, discussed her role at WDBJ and shared her educational background and the steps she had to take to obtain her current position. It was an enriching experience for the students.

During the New Year, Deltas will provide speakers who will discuss topics of nutrition, technology, college preparation and dressing for success. At each meeting the girls will be involved in a community service project. For the December meeting, they prepared Christmas cards with special notes to all the patients at Friendship Manor.

Next month, in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “Day of Service,” the young ladies will work with Deltas at Second Helpings.

Monica Callaway, chapter president, expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Robert Johnson principal, and school counselor, Ms. Shalamar Montgomery for their support and involvement with this program.