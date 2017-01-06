Child and Family Professional joins DePaul

DePaul Community Resources welcomes Renee Brown as Vice President of Child and Family Services. Renee’s responsibilities will include oversight of the division, strategic leadership for our existing programs, and business development opportunities. She will also have direct oversight of the Child and Family Services Leadership Team.

Renee is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) who has worked at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare for the last 20 years. She started as a Case Manager working with children and adults diagnosed with Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities. She later provided supervision for a variety of mental health services.

“What drew me to DePaul was the knowledge that they sincerely care and are committed to improving the lives of children and families,” says Renee, “Helen Keller said it best, ‘Nothing can be done without hope and confidence;’ DePaul manifests these qualities so we’re an excellent match.”

Renee was also a foster parent for DePaul Community Resources from 2005 – 2015, providing short-term care to children and teens through our own Foster Care Program. It is the combination of these experiences that gives Renee a unique perspective that should serve the division, and organization, very well.

