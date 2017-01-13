Christiansburg Institute (CI) 2016 School Reunion Recap

A look back at the 2016 Christiansburg Institute reunion celebration held July 1-3. Activities began Friday night with a historical presentation followed by Karaoke, and ta dance with a local D.J. The Party seen then moved upstairs to join in the Class of 1966 celebration of its 50th anniversary.

On Saturday the Class of ’66 took a bus tour that started at the Christiansburg Community Center (old Hill School) with Rosalie Page doing a wonderful job in recapping our heritage. The tour then moved to the adjacent Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church to include more history of the church and other historic landmarks including the C.I. Museum. The next stop was the Odd Fellows Hall in Blacksburg where the group learned more history about our brothers and sisters. CII’s own Charles (Sonny) Johnson’s story is part of that museum. Also during the tour the CI. Cheerleaders entertained with Alumni spirit songs.

At the Saturday night banquet the speaker of the hour was Class of 1966 Pattra Casey Hampton. Rita Holmes Irvin and daughter Davina Irvin also spoke on the importance of telling the CII story to the succeeding generations by learning how to retain information. The Saturday dance was really hopping with live band.

Sunday began with sharing in the memorial service at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church where former classmate, Rev. Dr. Kenneth Wright was the guest minister. The fantastic weekend closed with a picnic at Custom Catering, that truly proved to be a blessing.

Plans for the 2017 reunion will include an election to be held for all office positions. A nominating committee is currently meeting to start the process and only those with paid memberships are eligible to vote!

Graduates of 1967 (Junior class of 1966), we understand that this was a tough year for you. This was the official year that everyone had to go to public schools within the district in which they live. The CIAA committee wants to assure you that you are apart of us and we would love for your class to participate in the 2017 reunion!

In addition to enjoying the activities of the general reunion, classes are invited to include their own separate gatherings at these reunions just as others did in the past. Please get in contact with your classmate Jenell Johnson Stith, at JDKKT@Aol.Com.