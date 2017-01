The Roanoke Chapter, The Girl Friends, Inc., welcomed four new members; Mollie DeBerry, Tonya Gilson, Carol Shropshire and Angelia Vernon, during a beautiful induction ceremony and luncheon on December 3 at the Holiday Inn Roanoke-Valley View.

The Roanoke Chapter is one of 47 chapters located throughout the United States, with over 1,400 women of prominence in membership. Janice Burks is president of the local chapter.