Hash debuts EP Project

Congratulations to Ms. Nefateria Hash for completing and releasing her 1st debut EP Project “It’s My Season. ” Nefateria was elated at all who came out to her EP concert on October 8, 2016, held at The Temple of The Way Out on Abbott Street in NW Roanoke. Hosted by her Pastor Nurumbi and Lady Latonya Hash, the event was also held on a very special day, which was the birthday of her brother, the late Pastor Vachaun G. Hash. Nefateria’s daughter, Baraka, was very patient and understanding during this journey.

“It’s My Season” hard copy can be purchased from Nefateria Hash, Manager Chrystalin Brown, or worldwide digitally from anywhere music is streamed. So, look out for the next one in 2017!

For booking information: Chrystalin Brown (manager) nefsmusicbiz@aol.com.