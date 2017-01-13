Hollins-Mill Mountain Winter Festival

Come join the 2017 Hollins-Mill Mountaun Winter Festival of New Works featuring…

“Cold,” by Ben Jolivet: A blast of cold could save, or shatter their family completely.

Facing the loss of their only child, Ellie and Jane hunt for hope. But when Jane suggests cryogenics as a way of holding back the inevitable, Ellie tailspins. A chatty and exhausted young nurse manages to provide unexpected insight, but this decision could leave this once-happy couple in the cold.

Directed by Todd Ristau, “Cold” runs January 20-21 and 27-28 at 7:30 p.m; January 22 and 29 at 2 p.m. at Mill Mountain Theatre, Waldron Stage, general admission $10.

“Marvelous Cornelius,” is adapted by Shane Strawbridge and based on the children’s book by Phil Bildner.

Come experience the heart-warming, inspiring tale about a real-life sanitation worker in New Orleans named Cornelius, a bright-spirited and humble man whose waterproof spirit and will made a heroic difference in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Phil Bildner’s book, illustrated by John Parra, was the first recipient of the national Margaret Wise Brown Medal for Children’s Literature presented by Hollins University.

“Marvelous Cornelius” runs January 28 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mill Mountain Theatre Trinkle Main Stage. Admission is $5 children, $8 adults.

“She Made Space,” by Meredith Dayna Levy: “An arrival is an arrival is an arrival is an arrival.”

Echo, a 20-something American intellectual lesbian tourist arriving in Paris at the turn of the century, traces the steps she has taken toward an embrace of her whole self.

Directed by Lauren Ellis, “She Made Space” runs February 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and February 19 at 2 p.m., $10 general admission at Upstairs Studio Theatre, Hollins University (8004 Quadrangle Lane). Admission is $10 general.