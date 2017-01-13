Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge returns to Berglund Center for 3rd year

Berglund Center announces that the 3rd annual Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge will be held January 14 in Berglund Center Coliseum. Ticket prices at general admission: $10 (students $5) are on sale now at the Berglund Center Box Office, HomeTownBankTix.com, or by caling 877-HTB-TIXNow. Each ticket is good for the entire Classic!

The Winter Classic tips off the day featuring William Fleming (girls) vs. Hidden Valley (girls) at 12 noon, followed by the boys’ games showcasing Northside vs. Northwest Gullford (Greensboro, NC) at 2:15 pm, William Fleming vs. Cave Spring at 4:00 pm, Patrick Henry vs. North Stanly (New London, NC) at 5:30 pm, and Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson) vs. Cape Henry (Virginia Beach) in the marquee matchup at 7:00 pm.

The goal of the Winter Classic is not just to showcase top talent, but also to serve as a reminder of the great resources focused on strengthening members of the community that exist. Last year, over $500.00 was given in grants to non-profit organizations set up on the Coliseum concourse throughout the day. Attendees of the game received a snowflake as they entered and gave it to one of 10 non-profits featured as a show of support. The list of non-profits participating in this year’s game is still being finalized.

“All of the goals made at the Lea’s High School Winter Classic are on and off the court,” said Robyn Schon, general manager. “The community really comes out and shows its support, not just for the participating teams, but also for the non-profit organizations that are here to share their message.

Mayor Sherman Lea and New Hope Support Services will be the title sponsors of the event. The City of Roanoke, Law Offices of Crandall & Katt, and Carilion Clinic are also supporting sponsors.