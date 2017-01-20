18 AAU division volleyball champs

by Eva Shaw-Gill

Congratulations to the River Valley Juniors (RVJ) girl’s 18 AAU division volleyball team out of Blacksburg, VA for their spectacular undefeated performances on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15. They won the Gold level championship on Monday, Jan. 16 (remaining undefeated) at the Monument City Classic Volleyball Tournament held in Richmond VA.

Pictured above are players, (the majority of whom play for Blacksburg High School): Gabby Perz, Sarah Psiaki, Logan Gillespie, Emma Minnick, Brenna Ankrum, Hannah Mertes, Rachel Morrow, Maya Stephens. Other team members include: Taylor Eichelberger from Patrick Henry H.S. and Kaitlyn Shaw from William Fleming H.S. in Roanoke. Head Coach, Jess Mitchell and Assistant Coach Julia Hopkins are also from Blacksburg.