Local nonprofit hires new executive director

The Mental Health America of Roanoke Valley Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Reynolds Marshall as executive director effective January 1. Reynolds Marshall succeeds V. Diane Kelly, who has retired after serving as executive director for the organization since 1987.

The Board’s action comes with the fullest confidence that Reynolds Marshall will be an excellent steward of MHARV’s mission and a leader and advocate for mental health in the Roanoke Valley.

Marshall received her undergraduate education in Psychology from Hollins University. Her law degree at the College of William and Mary School of Law, and her Master’s in Public Administration from Virginia Tech. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in Public Administration and Policy from Virginia Tech. Reynolds Marshall is a member of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, and the Roanoke Chapter of The Links, Inc.

About Mental Health America of Roanoke Valley

Founded in 1947 by local citizens, Mental Health America of Roanoke Valley (MHARV) is the community’s oldest nonprofit mental health organization. For almost 70 years, MHARV has educated people about mental health and mental illness and connected them with community resources for mental health treatment and support. MHARV continues to work for America’s mental health and for victory over illnesses in the Roanoke Valley community.