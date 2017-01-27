TAP’s Annual Black History Month Celebration

Total Action for Progress (TAP) will hold its annual Black History Month celebration 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at St. John’s Episcopal Church. This event will be a celebration of African American culture featuring entertainment, guest speakers, and an awards ceremony, followed by a soul food luncheon. This event is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend are asked to register at http://tapintohope.org/BHM-2017.aspx.

The church is located at 1 Mountain Ave. in Southwest Roanoke. Honorees this year are: Mignon Chubb-Hale, Mike Crawley, Calvin Johnson, Dr. Reginald Shareef, and Claudia Whitworth.

For additional information, please visit the Facebook event page or call Jo Nelson at 540.767.6222.