New African-American Exhibit opening February 1

A new special exhibit is opening at the Botetourt County Historical Museum on February 1. Entitled “Finding What Has Been Lost,” the exhibit will feature a collection of artifacts, documents and pictures that focus on the history of the Botetourt County African American community. An opening reception and open house will be held at the museum on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12:00 until 2 pm. (snow date Saturday, Feb. 11, at the same time.) Admission is free and the public is invited.

The special exhibit will focus on the African American communities of Botetourt, their citizens and their stories. Much of the information focuses on schools and churches, since community life revolved around those important institutions. Several prominent African American community leaders and citizens who have made important contributions, (locally or on the national level), will be featured.

The museum is located directly behind the main courthouse building in Fincastle (use the sidewalk that goes around the left side of the building). It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sundays from 2 – 4 p.m. Admission is free. A museum store features books, maps and pamphlets regarding the history of Botetourt County and is open during museum hours (cash or check only).

Detailed and comprehensive research on the Botetourt County African American history was begun in 2004 by Edward Wayne Barnett (Eddie) and Judith Carolyn Barnett (Judy). They applied for and received a Discretionary Fund Grant from the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities through the Botetourt County-Wide League to help fund this research project.

“Finding What is Lost”, the project included interviews with older citizens from the different communities in Botetourt, asking them for their earliest memories of the families living in their community, the oldest person they had memories of, and information regarding churches, schools, teachers and ministers in the communities. Many other citizens were interviewed and provided valuable information regarding their community. The communities that were identified were Amsterdam, Midway, Blue Ridge, Buchanan, Indian Rock, Cloverdale/Troutville, Eagle Rock/Besserman/Salt Petre Cave/Salisbury, Gala, Springwood/Jackson, Lick Run, Iron Gate, Lapsley Run/Hughes Hill, Fincastle, Oriskany, Lily of the Valley, Glen Wilton, Gravel Hill, and Hollins.

Pictures, documents, letters, and other information on the history of African Americans in Botetourt were collected from the courthouse, The Library of Virginia, the Virginia Room at the Roanoke City Library, Virginia State University archives, and from Botetourt County citizens.

The Barnetts collected and compiled the information and then developed a series of display boards featuring information on each community listed above. There were also boards developed for the Academy Hill School and Central Academy Middle School, for the military and for other organizations. These boards, scrapbooks, and assorted notebooks have been open to the public at the Fincastle Library, County-Wide League May Day celebrations, Botetourt County Historical Museum, and Historic Fincastle Inc. events.

In December 2014, County Libraries Director Steven Vest worked with the Library of Virginia to scan and digitalize all of the documents, notebooks, scrapbooks, yearbooks, and photographs in the collection. Using a federal grant for the project, the Library of Virginia will have this information available to the public in a few years. With the assistance of Steven Vest and Rena Worthen, of the Fincastle Library, the information has been put into a slide show format and will be on permanent display at the Botetourt County Historical Museum beginning with the special exhibit opening on February 1. Equipment and furniture for the display have been provided by generous donations from Lee Hartman and Sons, (television equipment), The Bank of Fincastle (computer) and Rosalie Goad (furniture).

For more information, please contact the museum at (540)-473-8394.