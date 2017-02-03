AKA Sorority, Inc. Founders’ Day Celebration

Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated its Founders’ Day in collaboration with several neighboring chapters. Members of the chapter commemorated the 109th founding of its sisterhood with graduate chapters from Lynchburg and Christiansburg, as well as with undergraduate chapters from Lynchburg College, VA-Tech, and Radford University.

The Founders’ Day Celebration was held on the lovely campus of Lynchburg College with the theme, “Honoring a Legacy of Sisterhood and Service,” evident throughout the luncheon and program. The Honorable Joan F. Foster, mayor of Lynchburg, gave the sorority sisters a warm welcome with special recognition given to the Golden Sorors, those who have served AKA for at least fifty years. Local youth provided inspirational music selections.

The featured speaker was Beta Chi Omega’s own Roanoke Vice Mayor Anita Price, who gave a powerful speech regarding Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s long history of service and social change. She encouraged the audience to continue the legacy of activism and service in challenging times.

The celebration concluded with the Rededication Ceremony. Beta Chi Omega’s Golden Sorors are Barbara Brown, Delois Broady, Viola Cash, Janice Hale, Marylen Harmon, Maxine Hunt, Laurie Peery and Betty Waldron.

Pamela Edwards is chapter president; Adriane Tasco is vice-president.