Deltas perform MLK Day Service

The Educational Development Committee of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invited students from their GEMS, Delta Academies and Precious Pearls programs to volunteer their services at two locations between 9 a.m.- 12:00 noon on Monday, Jan. 16. Each year, Deltas try to instill in our youth that Dr. King’s Holiday should not be a day off but a day designated for helping others.

The Delta Academy students at Addison Middle School volunteered services at “Second Helpings,” in the Thrift Store and in the kitchen.

GEMS from Patrick Henry High School and Precious Pearls students from Lincoln Terrace Elementary School worked at the Rescue Mission’s Thrift Store with some volunteering in the kitchen also.

Snacks were given to all participants and lunch was served at both locations.

A “Certificate of Thanks” will be given to all participants.

Helen Dean spearheaded this years’ Day of Service; Donna Lee is Chair of the Educational Development Committee and Monica Callaway is local chapter president.