Roanoke Alumnae attends Delta Days at the Virginia General Assembly

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has been attending Delta Days at the Virginia General Assembly for over 20 years. This is an opportunity for chapter members to understand the priorities and bills being presented by our representatives in the General Assembly. This activity is designed to increase member involvement in the public policy-making process. The activities of this event provide an opportunity for members to not only engage their respective legislators and hear from key policy makers, but to also forge strategies for sharing what they have learned and sharing how what has been learned can be translated into action.

This year, the Deltas were honored to have a welcome from LaVar Stoney, Richmond Mayor, discussions on food programs in support of our children from First Lady of the Commonwealth – Dorothy McAuliffe and an invigorating report on the campaign trail from The Honorable Anne Holton.

Members attending this year were: Tanisha Nash, 1st Vice President, Trish White-Boyd social action chair; Cheryl Gray, political awareness chair; Gloria Manns and Helen Dean. We were proud to be able to have a few minutes to chat with Governor McAuliffe.

Monica Callaway, president of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter is excited about the upcoming activities to support the educational process of the Political and Social Action Committees. These activities will be on going during the year. So watch for the announcements.