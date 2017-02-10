Melrose Little Lamb 2017 baby pageant

Congratulations Melrose Little Lamb 2017 winners, Little Lamb Caleb Arthur who was crowned Melrose Little Lamb 2017 winner, Catilyn Arthur was 1st runner-up and Little Tatyana Muse was 2nd runner-up. This exciting event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the historical Dumas Center.

Other contestants were: cousins Zyrion, Zyleah and Na’keyvia Leftwich, Demi Hatch, and Douglas Taborn. Local model Deja Hatch assisted the children on the runway.

The Melrose Adventist Child Development Center along with sponsor Melrose Ave. SDA Church held a baby pageant fundraiser.

The program was a huge success and included a guest MC, Praise dancers and choirs. Sis Vonda Wright served as Mistress of Ceremony, along with the Jerusalem Youth Choir and its Praize dancers. The Melrose SDA Youth choir, Sis Nina Stone and the Praise dancers from Hill Street Baptist church, also performed. Over $2,000.00 was raised with all monies going towards opening the recently purchased childcare center.