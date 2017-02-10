Roanoke Valley Governor’s School announces top Fleming Award Winners

On Saturday, Jan. 28, 264 gifted and talented students from across the Roanoke Valley participated in Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology’s annual Student Project Forum.

The following local Fleming students received top awards in their categories, (alphabetically):

McKinley Anders, 3rd Place, Environmental Engineering A- the Effect of Carbon Types Used in Electrodes on the Efficacy of Capacitive Dionization; Tiana Horace, 1st Place, Energy and Chemistry; The Effect of Various Ratios of J. curcas Seed Cake to Cow Dung on Biogas Yield; Kendall Livesay, 1st Place, Mechanical and Systems Engineering A- Car Seat Temperature Exposure Alert System, Minh Ly, 3rd Place, Environmental Engineering B,- the Effect of Adsorbents on the Filtration of Heavy Metals; Jai’Chaun Paige, 1st Place, Plant Sciences C, The Effect of Varied pH on Juglone Toxicity on L. perenne Edward Rodriguez, 2nd Place, Robotics and Intelligent Machines B- Sound Detecting and Navigating Robot System

The complete list of award winners, major sponsors, and the schedule for the various science fairs that Governor’s School students may attend can be found on the school website.

About Roanoke Valley Governor’s School

Roanoke Valley Governor’s School for Science and Technology is a half-day regional public STEM school for motivated students in grades nine through twelve. The Governor’s School accepts students from seven school districts around the Roanoke Valley, including Bedford, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin, and Roanoke counties, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Parents do not pay a fee for their students to attend; costs are covered by the school districts and the Virginia Department of Education. For more information, please visit the school’s website at or contact school director, Mark Levy, or the school guidance counselor, Kathy Sebolt, at 540-853-2116.