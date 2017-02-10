2016 Debutante Queen and Court

Kai Washington-Brown, daughter of Johnny and QuoVadis Brown, of Roanoke, was crowned 2016 Debutante Queen during the Altruist Club’s annual Debutante Ball. The ball held December 27 at the Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center marked the 63rd anniversary of the event.

Kai is a senior at William Fleming High School. Her escort was Phazhon Nash, son of Tanisha Nash and sponsored by the Roanoke Chapter of Continental Societies, Inc.; Lorena Taylor Rollins-Wilson served as her lady-in-waiting.

First runner-up was Kendra Corpening, daughter of Rodney and Kimberly Corpening of Roanoke and a senior at William Fleming High School. Her escort was McKel Manns, son of Michael and Victoria Manns of Roanoke. She was sponsored by Morning Star Baptist Church. Lisa Ross served as her lady-in-waiting.

Rebekah Brown, daughter of Melissa Brown of Roanoke, was second runner up. She, too, is a senior at William Fleming High School. Her escort was Ryan Dent, son of Rev. Richard and Rethia Dent of Salem. She was sponsored by Adelphi Social Club and Trina Wilkins served as her lady-in-waiting.

This year’s grand marshal was Javon Avian Enoch son of Quentina Enoch and Larry Jones, Jr. of Roanoke. Javon is a recent graduate of WIlliam Fleming High School and is currently a freshmen at Winston-Salem State University majoring in pre-exercise science for physical therapy and minor in athletic training. He served as an escort for several years before heading off to college.

The ball was dedicated to Jean Gore Galloway of Roanoke who has attended just about every ball. Her daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Ken Haley, are members of the organization, and her children, grandchildren and now her great grandchildren have been regulars in the event.

The 2017 Debutante Ball is gearing up. Those interested in becoming a debutante or would like more information about the organization or the ball, should contact Melinda Payne who serves as of the Altruist Club. She can be reached at 580-1180.

Throughout the Altruist Club’s existence, funds raised during the ball have been awarded in the form of scholarships and grants. The amount totals more than $200,000.