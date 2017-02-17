Deltas attend unveiling of Dorothy Height Heritage Stamp

Members of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. attended the 2017 Black History Celebration sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at William Fleming High School. The 2017 Black Heritage Forever Stamp honors legendary civil rights icon, Dorothy Irene Height.

She was born in Richmond, VA on March 24, 1912 and passed on April 20, 2010. Dr. Height served as the 10th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (1947-1956) and was a civil and human rights leader, women’s rights pioneer and staunch advocate for social justice.

First Vice-President, Tanisha Nash, attended in President Monica Callaway’s stead to assist with the Stamp Unveiling. She spoke about Dr. Heights’ accomplishments as the 10th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as well as her dedicated work in civil rights.

The program included a reception, numerous vendors and guest speaker, Ms. Neesey Payne (WDBJ7).

Ms. Payne spoke on the topic: “Crisis in Black Education.” She stressed that parents need to make sure that their children have everything they need to succeed. She, also, spoke about the lack of Black teachers in education.

William Akers, manager Post Office Operations conducted the African-American Postmaster Installation with 14 postmasters being installed on stage. A program booklet was distributed with bios of each postmaster installed.

The talents on program included the Community Revival Church Choir, UPraize, and The Adaire Theatre (Tribute to Nat King Cole), Victorious Praise, Dunamis Dance Theatre, Soul Session (Spoken Word) and Ayn Bratton.

This year’s Black History Celebration sponsored by the U.S. Postal Service was very successful. Numerous door prizes were given with two door prizes including the Dorothy Height plaque.