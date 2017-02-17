Roanoke Chapter of the Links’ Heart Health Workshop

The Roanoke Chapter of the Links Inc. held a Heart Health Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m.– 2 p.m. at the Pilgrim Family Life Center. The Roanoke Chapter is in its 2nd Year of a National Grant Award, that has allowed the Chapter to present workshops to combat Heart Disease, the number 1 killer of women.

The workshop included Free Blood Pressure Screenings and a presentation by Dr. Karanita Ojomo, vice president of the Chapter, who discussed “ The Risk of Heart Disease; Dr. Verna Lewis, a member of the International Trends & Service Facet who gave a presentation, on “Taking Control of Your health by Living in a Smoke Free Enviroment.” Other speakers were Ms. Ginny Fox, who discussed Eating Well; Mrs. Mavis Ford, R. N. BN.S. N., M.S.H., on Mindfulness; with Meditation activities presented by Amelia Sunnen.

Links Rhonda Poindexter and Sandra Davis are co-chairs of the Heart to Link Grant, Link Connie Steele is chapter president.