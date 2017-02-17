“Black Girls Really Rock 2017!”

The Roanoke Chapter of Continental Societies will present its “6th Annual Black Girls Really Rock! program at 5:00 p.m Saturday, Feb. 25, in the William Fleming High School auditorium. The Emcees will be Melinda Payne, Planning and Economic Director, Salem, and Neesey Payne, WDBJ 10 Anchor.

This scholarship fundraiser is in recognition of Black History Month and designed to honor women and young ladies in the Roanoke Valley who are truly worthy of the title of a Black Girl Who Rocks!

This year, nine area women who have been positive role models and public servants are being honored. Honorees and categories are Sandra Davis, Health; Laurice Hampton, Arts & Humanities; Patice Holland, Legal Professional; Dana Pannell, Playwright & Producer; Marilyn Rigby, Education; Min. Charlene Scott, Ministry; Gail Thompson, Marriage Counselor; Marion Vaughn-Howard, City Supt. Youth Services and Marion Ware, Empowering Women.

In addition, our M.A.D.D. (Making a Distinct Difference) girls, high school students who have made significant differences in their schools and communities will be honored.

These awesome young ladies are: Erica Anderson (Lord Botetourt HS & Miss Jabberwock 2016); Leila Bryant (William Fleming HS & Actress); Essence Lynch (William Fleming HS & Continental Angel) and Shavon Wilcher (William Fleming HS & 2016 Homecoming Queen).

The program will feature entertainment from the Fashionista Models, the Continental Angels and other talented youth. There will be exciting door prizes and plans for a wonderful evening. Chairperson is Continental Linda Journiette and Continental Donna Lee is chapter president.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Roanoke Continental scholarship fund. Please plan to attend and support these deserving Black Girls Who Rocks!