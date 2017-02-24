One Billion Rising Event in Roanoke

by Freeda Cathcart

Speakers, dancers and singers gathered on Roanoke’s Market Square Saturday, Feb.18, to raise consciousness about preventing violence against women and supporting victims of sexual assault.

The event started with drummers calling the dancers and onlookers to the square. Then the market area was filled with the Tina Clark’s song Break The Chain while the dancers moved together in a choreographed presentation created by Debbie Allen (“Fame”).

Janice Ramsey delivered a powerful message about the devastating harm she experienced from being sexually assaulted. Her daughter, who was surprised by the horrific stories was comforted by people in the crowd.

Kelsey Harrington, director of Community Engagement, SARA Roanoke Vice-Chair and sits on the Family Violence Coordinating Council, spoke about the many services and programs in the Roanoke Valley to help women escape being abused. It’s important for people to tell women who are being hurt there are services to help them and their families.

Freeda Cathcart spoke about the importance of funding these vital services, as there have been reports that Trump administration may not fund them. She urged people to contact their congressional representatives to ask them to fully fund the Violence Against Women Act.

Bernadette Brown’s Jefferson Center UPRAIZE choir led the crowd in the song We Shall Overcome.

Polly Branch and Bonny Branch did an outstanding job organizing this year’s event. Join the Facebook group One Billion Rising to find out how to participate in next year’s event.