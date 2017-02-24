NAACP Youth present Impactors of Excellence Awards

The Roanoke NAACP Youth Council will present its “4th Annual Impactors of Excellence Awards” program on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 5:00 p.m. at Loudon Avenue Christian Church.

This year’s Impactors are:

Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr., youth program founder (Western VA Football Classic) and creator of athletic programs for youth (Lea Youth Basketball Camp). He served as past school board member and he is the retired Western Regional Director in the Dept. of Corrections.

Gregory Addison, Hairstylist and owner of Hair Attitudes Beauty Salon, producer of Hair Show World: who has mentored and encouraged achievement in youth (especially participants in the Jabberwock) for over ten years.

Gwen Basham, William Fleming High School principal’s Administrative Assistant and coordinator of school events. She supports all programs with student involvement in and outside of the school environment.

Antonio Hash, Master Deputy Sheriff, Roanoke’s homegrown creative genius, choreographer, mentor, community server and founder of UBU and its annual UBU Awards program.

Sheila Herron, Student Support Specialist at William Fleming HS; choreographer for the movement ministry at her church and annually choreographs for the Debutante Ball. She mentors girls in the “Be the Next Girl” and the “Save the Next Girl” programs and coaches the WFHS Step Team, ACT-SO recruiter.

Monique Ingram, Human Sexuality Educator for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, member of several boards, serves as a mentor to youth and their parents. She is also a trainer in conflict mediation.

Bernadette Jones-Brown – Singer, vocal coach, director and producer of the 2016 Black Nativity. She has been a teacher, program facilitator, and choir director for many organizations and church groups, encourager and supporter of the NAACP Youth and ACT-SO programs.

Willard Terry, Jr. -Roanoke City’s 21st Century Program Director at Addison Middle School who has interacted with hundreds of students by providing guidance and encouraging excellence.

Ed Thompson -William Fleming High School #1 booster and athletic teams supporter, working closely with the track team. Known as

“Mr. Ed,” he volunteers his service to help all the student programs.

This exciting program will also feature NAACP youth members; “UPraize”- the Jefferson Center Youth Performance Band, and “Victorious Praise.”

There will be a “free will” offering and donations will be accepted. All proceeds will benefit the Roanoke NAACP Youth Council as funds are needed to attend the 107th Annual NAACP National Convention in Baltimore, MD as well as other training meetings. Please plan to attend!

The community’s support is needed at this fundraiser and history-making program.

For more information, please contact Phazhon Nash, chair 540.915.8426; or Kenai Hunt, council president 540-915-2080. Advisors are Gloria Randolph-King and Lorena Wilson.