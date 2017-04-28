Featured Stories

Roanoke Chapter, Links attends 44th Eastern Area Conclave

Links (seated): Dorothy Johnson, Verna Lewis, M.D., Carolyn Patterson, and Connie Steele, local president; (standing): Jennifer Alston -DDS. Leslie Taylor-Stovall, Kim Jenkins -DDS, Tammy Futrell, Jonette (MJ) Carpenter, Knotresha Stewart Osemobor -MD; Kianna Price and Vice Mayor Anita Price.

Members of The Roanoke Chapter, Links, Inc. attended the 44th Eastern Area Conference in Richmond, Wednesday–Sunday, April 19-23, at the Downtown Marriott. The Roanoke Chapter delegation received much recognition including a certificate of Excellence in Programming for its Umbrella Programming LEY (Links Exposing Youth) to another culture, an after-school program.

The chapter also received recognition for its efforts in the area of Services to Youth and Health; received a first-place award at the Eastern Area Conference for its collection of cellphones and phone accessories for the Verizon HopeLine Project.  Items will be re-purposed for victims of domestic violence. The project was coordinated Link Tracey Brookins.

The group returned home inspired and ready to proceed with having an even more productive 2017-18 Chapter year.