Roanoke Chapter, Links attends 44th Eastern Area Conclave

Members of The Roanoke Chapter, Links, Inc. attended the 44th Eastern Area Conference in Richmond, Wednesday–Sunday, April 19-23, at the Downtown Marriott. The Roanoke Chapter delegation received much recognition including a certificate of Excellence in Programming for its Umbrella Programming LEY (Links Exposing Youth) to another culture, an after-school program.

The chapter also received recognition for its efforts in the area of Services to Youth and Health; received a first-place award at the Eastern Area Conference for its collection of cellphones and phone accessories for the Verizon HopeLine Project. Items will be re-purposed for victims of domestic violence. The project was coordinated Link Tracey Brookins.

The group returned home inspired and ready to proceed with having an even more productive 2017-18 Chapter year.