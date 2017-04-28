Kroger Donates $45,000 of Clothes to Feeding America

Kroger has donated more than $45,000 of clothing to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. The clothes are from Kroger’s Marketplace stores in the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions and primarily are unsold merchandise from fall and winter seasons.

“This is the third time in 12 months that we have made a large donation of clothes to help those in need in southwest Virginia,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “The total comes to $174,000 of clothing.”

The clothing comes in various sizes for children and adults and includes work and casual clothing, active wear, in both brand and private labels and also shoes and accessories.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia is primarily a food bank, but the agency has the means of distributing clothes to also be received by those in need. The clothing will be distributed to clothes closets run by food pantries that partner with Feeding America Southwest Virginia, which has a distribution center in Salem. Anyone needing clothes should contact the local food pantry in their community.

“We extend our gratitude to Kroger for donating these quality products to us,” said Pamela Irvine, president & CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “Kroger continues to be one of our most outstanding partners, showing true dedication to helping those in need.”

Feeding America Southwest Virginia serves a 26-county, 9-city area, distributing food through a network of 373 partners in the region.

Kroger operates 24 stores in southwest Virginia from Roanoke to Bristol, plus a distribution center in Salem and the Mid-Atlantic Division headquarters in Roanoke, employing approximately 2,500 associates.