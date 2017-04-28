Nichols picked as City’s Teacher of the Year

Patrick Henry High School is on a pretty remarkable winning streak. At a special ceremony at the Jefferson Center, Roanoke City Public Schools named Fletcher Nichols as Roanoke’s Teacher of the Year. This is the third year in a row a teacher from Patrick Henry High School has received this honor.

Mr. Nichols has taught at Patrick Henry High School for 30 years. He teaches Art and African American Studies. In his application, Mr. Nichols stated “I believe in public education because it is the force that changes poverty into power, hopelessness into helpfulness, desperation into affirmation, and victims into victors. It is, and will always remain necessary in a free society.”

“For many years, Fletcher has absolutely been an incredible factor in the success of students. He is an inspiration in the arts for the entire Roanoke community,” said Superintendent Rita Bishop.

Mr. Nichols received a $1,000 check from Hughes Associates Architects and Engineers. He will now compete for Regional Teacher of the Year.