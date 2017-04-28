Peacemakers christen new home

by S. Rotan Hale

It was a momentous occasion on Wednesday, April 12 as a sizable group gathered at the 24th St. rehouse in northwest Roanoke to christen the new home of an organization known as the Peacemakers.

Officiating the program was Nancy Dye, a physician–turned local politician who handled the proceedings with a certain pride due to her belief in the founder’s vision and his ability to mobilize and subsequently empower people for the good of all.

“We all can choose the legacy that we leave behind and those of us who are present choose peace,” said Dye during her opening remarks.

This special group of mostly men was founded by Shawn Hunter, a local northwest neighbor- hood activist–a man on a mission to “make our neighborhoods safe again!”

“We put out a call and it was a call to action against the rash of violent crimes that started happening last year,” said Hunter who mentioned a host of infringements that have caused a spike in crime locally.

According to Hunter, the Peacemakers are trained in conflict resolution, CPR and first aid and work in unison with local police. They were organized to patrol “high crime” areas of communities to hopefully diffuse some of the volatile situations before they escalate.

“Roanoke is a small city, even though the police are doing their job it takes citizens in the community working together to make things happen,” he said.

Derrick Stewart is Hunter’s right-hand man who is another major player in bringing the 24th St. project to fruition.

Among the city and state officials present was Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. who presented the group with the City’s Gold Star and commended them for “their work and dedication.”

“The Peacemakers is an example of concerned individuals taking personal responsibility to stop the senseless violence in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Lea. “They are not a vigilante group and they are not police officers… but they are a group that will be working with the Police Department.”

Also present was Roanoke City Police Captain Rick Morrison who is known as a man truly connected to the community.

“From a police department standpoint we are very pleased and want to encourage the Peace- makers and their initiative. When people come together for a common cause and purpose I’m a strong believer that good things happen.”

Referring to future plans, Hunter says his group is in negotiations with the present owner Malon Maxey of Maxey Seat Cover, to purchase the property that they occupy under a conditional agreement.

The building had been sitting dormant for 7 years and now under new management, renovations that started in November, have given new life to the classic structure.

“We had generators working because there was no electricity or heat… sometimes there was ice on the walls. A new central air and heating system was installed by Tim’s Heating and Air for less than half the regular price.

Banking on his vision and his enthusiasm, such contributors as Lee Harman and Sons provided TV’s and other electronics while Ashley Furniture supplied upscale furnishings for the entire facility. However Hunter was particularly thankful to those who donated their time through manual labor regarding the renovations and those who contributed financially.

Additionally, a restaurant “New Life Christian Cafe” is planned to be opening in June on the bottom floor of the two-story building, according to Hunter who said the restaurant will bring in income to defray some of the operating expenses.

“Its going to be nice, we are going to make affordable meals as part of our efforts to be an asset to the community,” he added.

WSLS Channel 10 news reporter Erick Johnson played a video of actual news footage that showed startling images and accounts of various incidents that have raised the local crime rate to a new high.

Hunter also spoke of his plan to start renovating other dilapidated buildings in the area to “house some of the women with kids that are living in the area’s shelters.” He said they had already purchased a large structure at the corner of 11th St. and Moorman Road and will begin work on it in the near future.

Someone in the crowd was overheard commenting on the necessity of such a mission and spoke highly of Shawn Hunter and his ability to “get things done.” Now thanks to the generosity of an army of ground troops and major support, Hunter and his Peacemakers have an official place to call home.