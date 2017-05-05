A 78th anniversary message in retrospect . . .

With this issue The Roanoke Tribune marks it’s 78th year of “Making and recording Black History (since 1939!)”

Its purpose, to provide a service to the Black community, unavailable through other media. The intent and degree of the services offered still vary from media to media and even from editor to editor of same medias.

Under founding editor F.E. Alexander, my father, the purpose was far more political than under my watch since taking the helm following his auto accident in 1971. He not only chronicled the news and involvement of Blacks in local politics in particular, but also entered the race for City Council in 1953 and 1966.

Never having been attracted to the competitive rivalry of politics on any level, it is quite ironic that only months after purchasing The Tribune in order to keep it going, at least until I could sell it, I was introduced through street teaching down Henry Street, to the Baha’i Faith that forbids membership in, or any legal affiliation with partisan politics or any other organization that perpetuates rivalry.

Following the steady descent of this nation’s top as well as other electoral systems, I become even more mesmerized at the most unique Baha’i electoral system on local, national and even international levels that involves no campaigning, no money and no discussion of “candidates” in any way! And upon winning, no monetary compensation for serving; only the honor of having been elected to the position! This must surely be the embryonic electoral system of World Peace!

Upon assuming responsibility of editing The Tribune, following encouragement from my SCORE representative Jim Sprinkle, John Will Creasy at Associated Advertising assisted me in creating the new masthead to which I added the slogan “Making and recording Black History since 1939.” Following thereafter came, “The paper with a purpose: *To promote self-esteem; *To encourage respect-–for self and the differences in others; and *To be instrumental in fostering lasting vehicles through which diverse peoples can unite on some common basis.

The first purpose is a common one I’m sure, among all Black publications–at inception at least. But once becoming aware of its incomparable associated power, it takes special diligence by special people with special love and determination, to stay the original course. It also requires open-minded, unbiased treatment of news and special events with personal opinions (which we all have) confined to editorial commentary; again, a very difficult task when in a position to sway the masses by one’s personal opinion. Abuse of this power reduces the vehicle from one of information to one of degradation and/or manipulation–as intended with much visual media.

We are all captive to the powerful tools of media manipulation through subliminal, covert and overt messages of hate, fear, distrust and disrespect for whomever the “victim of the day” may be, whether an individual, a race, organization or particular individuals, including a nation or situation abroad.

In attempting to acquire respect for the differences in others, the first step is understanding the concept of unity through diversity, not uniformity. The human body as the perfect example was first emphasized through our children’s classes–the best time to broaden minds and instill manners and respect for differences. The eyes, hair, teeth, bones, veins, arteries and life-giving fluids of the human body all differ widely in texture, color, composition, function, etc., but the interaction of each is vital to the complete whole–mankind no exception! We differ in color, features, language, culture and national origin, or even within same origins. Also in capacity and intellect with each contributing to and complementing the whole–but for politrix, envy, greed and multi-faceted interpretation of religion, intended to unify that has instead fractured mankind and pit the fragments against one another.

May we take stock in this Baha’i children’s prayer: Oh God; make me to grow as a tender herb in the garden of Thy grace, that the gentle winds of Thy Will, may stir me up and bend me into conformity in such wise that my movement and my stillness will be wholely directed by Thee.”

At this critical benchmark in time and history, The Roanoke Tribune family takes pride in the survival of its historic past, in its strategic present and its continuous chronicle of national, state and especially local news, becoming more exciting with each edition, all contributing toward the third purpose as this unique city continues to produce great new evidences of “The powerful magnet of love and unity.” (Investigate!- – 1-800-22UNITE)