Roanoke Regional Chamber seeking nominations for 31st Annual Small Business Awards

The Roanoke Regional Chamber is now taking nominations for its 31st Annual Small Business Awards. Nomination deadline is Friday, June 23 (Chamber membership not required).

Awards will be presented in the following categories: Small Business Advocate, Small Business Veteran, Construction/Real Estate, Manufacturing, Micro-Business, Technology, Business-to-Business Services, Business-to-Consumer Services, Wholesale/Retail, Legacy, Best New Business, Not-For-Profit Arts & Culture and Not-For-Profit Health & Human Services.

An overall winner will be named “ Roanoke Regional Chamber’s 2017 Small Business of the Year.”

A business must be in operation for three or more years to be eligible for this overall award. This business will move on to a statewide competition sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To nominate an outstanding small business, go to RoanokeSmallBusinessAwards.org. All nominated businesses that complete the application process will be recognized in Chamber publications and at the Small Business Awards Dinner and Program on Thursday, October 5, at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber fosters the growth of our members and our community by offering relevant programs and events designed to address business needs, solve business problems and increase opportunities for members. The Chamber promotes regional business by providing invaluable referrals and connections and influencing public policy to benefit all businesses. The Roanoke Regional Chamber believes that if something impacts your business and the growth and success of our region, It’s Our Business too.

Founded in 1889 the Chamber was represents more than 1,000 businesses with over 75,000 employees and an estimated payroll of more than $1.5 billion. For more information, please visit RoanokeChamber.org.