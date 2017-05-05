AAA Mid-Atlantic student recognition

Students recognized for superior leadership, responsibility and service

School Safety Patrollers throughout the Commonwealth receive Outstanding School Safety Patrol Awards for Exceptional Service

RICHMOND, VA — As the 2016/2017 school year begins its final quarter, the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education and AAA Mid-Atlantic honored 10 deserving students at this year’s Outstanding AAA School Safety Patrol Awards Luncheon in Richmond. The Foundation received dozens of applications from schools throughout the Commonwealth and selected the top 10 nominees. The winners excelled in the areas of leadership, dependability, character and academics. These 10 extraordinary students each received a $100 gift card and plaque from the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education.

“Every student involved in the School Safety Patrol program plays a key role in keeping their fellow classmates safe,” stated Haley Glynn, Traffic Safety Community Educator for the Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education. “It is an honor to recognize the patrollers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty. These 10 students truly exemplify the leadership skills we look for in great safety patrollers, and I know they are destined to go on to do bigger and better things.”

The School Safety Patrol program began in 1920 in Chicago, IL. Today, there are nearly 600,000 students who serve as safety patrollers throughout the United States helping make schools safer; over 93,000 alone are in Mid-Atlantic territory.