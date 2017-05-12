Fairland Civic Organization is hosting a free AARP Home Fit Workshop on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. – 12 noon at CAFE (Cultural Arts for Excellence) located at 1707 Cove Road, NW. The workshop is designed to provide solutions for making your home a great fit for you as you age.

Come learn about simple do-it-yourself repairs to larger design projects to enhance the suitability of your home regardless of age or physical ability.

Fairland is located northwest of downtown, abutting Interstate-581, Hershberger Road, and Cove Road. Members of the Fairland Civic Organization have a shared vision of making our neighborhood the best in the Roanoke Valley in which to live, grow, work and thrive. We believe that with the help of each resident, this vision can be realized. Working together we can improve the quality of life of each of our residents.

This event is open to the public. For more information contact Cheryl Hilton, president at fairland@cox.net.