Free Yoga classes offered

In May and June, Roanoke Parks and Recreation will offer 4 free yoga classes in different parks throughout the city. The hour-long classes will start at 8:30 a.m.–May 13, Countryside Park; May 20 River’s Edge Park North; June 10 in Wasena Park, and June 17 in Washington Park.

“As a department, we’re always striving to promote wellness and inclusivity,” said Michael Clark, director of Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “We’re looking forward to offering this free, low impact exercise program to neighborhoods throughout Roanoke.”

Intended for all levels, this beginner-friendly outdoor yoga class will include breathing exercises, a warm up, sun salutations, balancing postures, twists, forward bends, backbends and light inversions. Participants should bring their own yoga or exercise mat, wear comfortable clothing, bring water, and arrive before 8:15 a.m. to set up.

Although the classes are free, students are asked to pre-register by calling 540-853-2236, or in-person before the class.

For more information, please contact Whitney Slightham, Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation, at 540-853-5847.