God’s House Ministry Kenya Sanctuary 

On Sunday April 30, Dr. Floyd W. Davis founder and senior pastor of God’s House Baptist Ministry dedicated the 300 seat God’s House Ministry Sanctuary in Kenya. He was accompanied by two of God’s House Deacons, Waverly Bradby, Jr. and Francis Scott. Jr.

The building is headquarters for the Christian Brotherhood Church, founded in 1953 consisting of 72 churches with Presiding Bishop Geoffrey Buliba.

Dr. Davis and Bishop Buliba met in the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention in 2002. They forged a friendship and God’s House has been a strong supporter of the ministry and mission in Kenya since 2005.

Because of God’s House Roanoke’s commitment to local and foreign missions to provide weekly food for the needy, Blessing Festival, winter coats for school children and New Chapter Initiative Housing. Foreign Missions is also providing wells for the needy in Kenya, monthly financial support and assistance in constructing of the Headquarters Church. National Officers and all 72 congregations voted in 2016 without any dissent to name the building God’s House Ministry and to consecrate and ordain Dr. Floyd W. Davis as International Bishop.