Local Deltas present Jabberwock winners

The Roanoke Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority continued the more than 30-year tradition of hosting Jabberwock 2017, this year under the leadership of co-chairs, Tanisha Nash, 1st Vice President and Trish White-Boyd along with a committee of 22 dedicated members of the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter.

Jabberwock 2017 was held at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Hall on April 21. Sorority Sister Bianca Holman, news reporter for WDBJ 7 served as Mistress of Ceremony for the evening.

Fifteen Jabberwock kids kicked off the show “You are Royalty” along with eight contestants. It was truly a 24 karat gold kind of show. New additions to the long Jabberwock tradition included four elementary age Little Miss Jabberwock contestants. All contestants and escorts worked hard to make this production a success with proceeds from the event supporting scholarships and programming.

The 2017 winners are: Tiana Keeling, Miss Jabberwock 2017; Ashlyn Guerrant, 1st runner up; Kenai Hunt, 2nd runner up; Sade’ Woodliff, 3rd runner up.

Jaelin Vernon, Little Miss Jabberwock 2017; Zare’yana Gammon, 1st runner up; Remilekun Davies, 2nd runner up; Micah Stacy, 3rd runner up.

Escorts for Miss Jabberwock contestants were Ray Manns, Quincy Green, Kameron Whit- field and Tyreik Hash.

If interested in participating in Jabberwock 2018, email the Roanoke Alumnae Chapter at roanokevadst@outlook.com. Attn: Chapter President, Monica Callaway; or to P.O. Box 6658 Roanoke, VA 24017.