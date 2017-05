The Roanoke Chapter Links, Inc. held installation of officers for the years 2017-2019 on Saturday, May 13 at Hotel Roanoke. Pictured left to right: Corresponding Secretary, Ashley Reynolds Marshall; Recording Secretary, Jonelle (MJ) Carpenter; Vice President, Jennifer Alston, President; Connie Steele, Financial Secretary; Dorothy Johnson – Stand Inn Kim Jenkins and Treasurer, Carolyn Patterson Roanoke Chapter of the Links Installed. Link Karanita Ojomo Installed the officers.