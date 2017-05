Adrian Kyle Ambrose a 2008 graduate of William Fleming High School will be the Baccalaureate speaker for Fleming’s Class of 2017 on Sunday, May 21 at 3 p.m. at William Fleming High School.

Ambrose is also a 2012 graduate of North Carolina A & T State University. He is a member of Beta Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the son of Steve and Sherri Ambrose of Roanoke.