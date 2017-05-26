AKA Community Impact Day

On Saturday, May 21, members of the Beta Chi Omega chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., spent the morning refreshing the playground at the Baptist Friendship House on Elm Ave. Members cut grass, painted a picnic table, and did extensive weeding. This activity was part of the international sorority’s Community Impact Day, “1908 Playground Mobilization Project.”

Restoring existing playgrounds has been a target of the sorority since 2014. By 2018, chapters expect to refresh and renew at least 1,908 playgrounds. This activity falls under the Target 4: Environmental Ownership area of “Launching New Dimensions of Service.”

The Baptist Friendship House seeks to meet needs and provide assistance to inner city residents through its programs, activities, teachings, and the distribution of resources, including an afterschool program. The Roanoke Valley Baptist Association operates it.

Faith Dowdy is Site Director of Baptist Friendship House. Adriane Tasco is Beta Chi Omega vice president and program chairman, Pamela Edwards is president.