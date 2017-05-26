Jefferson College of Health Sciences celebrates 2017 Spring Commencement

Jefferson College of Health Sciences at Carilion Clinic celebrated Spring Commencement on Friday, May 5, 2017. The event took place in the Berglund Special Events Center in Roanoke.

A total of 248 Jefferson College students on the masters, bachelors and associate degree levels accepted their diplomas and become alumni of the College during the event. These students graduated from 15 different academic programs at the College.

Jefferson College welcomed Jack E. Call, Ph.D., Professor of Criminal Justice at Radford University, as the Spring Commencement Speaker.

Dr. Call has been teaching criminal justice at Radford University since 1985 and served as the first Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Ball State University, his J.D. degree from the College of William and Mary and his Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Georgia.

His publications have dealt primarily with the rights of persons accused of crimes and the rights of the incarcerated. His research has been featured in the American Journal of Criminal Justice, The Law and Politics Book Review, The Encyclopedia of Crime and Punishment, The Virginia Police Legal Bulletin and The Review of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Books.

Dr. Call is the 2005 recipient of the Radford University Foundation Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes the recipient’s significant enhancement of the University’s operations, academic climate and sense of community. He has been named by Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill in October 2016 to co-chair Radford University’s Strategic Planning Process.