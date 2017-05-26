Local festival explodes with the “colors” of the Philippines

by Jazzmine Otey

The aroma of traditional foods filled the air as members of different cultures showcased their unique customs following the Parade of Nations when Local Colors held on Saturday, May 20 at Elmwood Park. From vibrant costumes, chants dances and other acts unique to their ethnicity, each nationality was proudly represented within the Local Colors Festival.

This year marked the festival’s 27th year, organized and held annually in Roanoke by founder Pearl Fu. Representing over a hundred different cultures, the lively event never fails to attract a large crowd and it did just that on sunny Saturday.

“It’s such a warm feeling to see the diversity in people coming together,” said, Beth Lutjen, Local Colors executive director. “It’s just such a positive energy on festival day.”

Local Colors was hosted by WDBJ 7 News staff members, Christian Johansen and Neesey Payne. The enthusiastic MCs not only provided the crowd with background information and quick facts for each cultural performance, but they also kept the crowd entertained with their wit and catchy puns.

The non-profit organization ensured that the festival was completely free of charge, lasted from 11am-5pm. Within those seven hours, its guests were well entertained with food vendors and a handful of different activities including stage performances, bouncy houses, face painting, educational lectures, etc., many of which were free.

“We really want to make it where as many people as possible can come and that not being able to afford to come is not a barrier,” Beth Lutjen.

Local Colors founder Pearl Fu is very proud with how far the festival has come over the years. The festival started off very small representing as few as four countries. But Pearl Fu didn’t let that stop her as she aspired to bring those of different cultures within the Roanoke Valley together. Now in 2017 Local Colors represents 105 nationalities!

“It’s exciting to see everybody waiting to show off their culture and traditions, speaking up in a respective manner when something is not right and continuing to spread peace and harmony,” Pearl Fu commented.

Each year Local Colors features one country who they feel deserves to be acknowledged. This year the Philippines were the featured country. A big and diverse culture made up of nearly 7,000 islands that also makes up a lot of the Roanoke Valley.

“The Philippines has been well involved within the Roanoke community and Local Colors for years, we want to give them some well-earned recognition,” Jay Saunders, the President of the Board of Directors.

Due to its spot as 2017’s featured country, the Philippines performers were the first to dazzle the audience on the Elmwood Park stage. Local colors brought in a performance group from Richmond that was funded through a grant from the Virginia Foundation of Humanities. The professional group did a traditional dance referred to as tinikling, where they jumped in and out of baboon poles and another referred to as the Philippian war dance. The group even encouraged crowd participation where they asked for three members from the crowd. After, they proceeded with teaching the three individuals a traditional moves that they too could be part of the act.

“The Philippines country is very dedicated; their food is fantastic and their dancing includes many different cultures,” Pearl said, “The Philippines alone speak several languages, so it’s very exciting to bring that here.”

The Philippines was one of many that took the Elmwood stage on Saturday. But the festival didn’t stop there in educating the audience on the traditions and culture of our colorful community.

“Local colors is a great experience while learning about new cultural foods, habits and entertainment a great way to expand your pallet, open your horizons, and travel the world without ever leaving the Roanoke Valley,” said, Jay Saunders, president of the Local Colors Board of Directors. We all agree!