AKA Scholarship Recipients

Beta Chi Omega Chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2017 scholarship recipients as follow:

The Hattie B. Austin Scholarship, a 4-year renewable award, is granted to Egette Indele. Egette, a senior at Patrick Henry High School and the daughter of Francine Mukahigiro. The Eunice Poindexter Scholarship for Outstanding Academic Achievement is awarded to Alesia M. Devlin. Aleshia is graduating from Salem High School and is the daughter of Rev. Vittorio and Katherine Devlin.

Additional academic scholarships are awarded to Tyra Thompson, a senior at William Byrd High School and daughter of Willie and Lorie Thompson; Garrison Mayo, a senior at Lord Botetourt High School and son of Gary and Debra Mayo; Raejon Hampton, a senior at Franklin County High School and son of Richard and Denita Hampton; Cameron Johnson, son of Monique Anderson and Damien Johnson; Shavon Wilcher, daughter of Von and Evelyn Wilcher; and Aaryana Webb, daughter of Aaron and Sonya Webb. All three students are seniors at William Fleming High School.

Beta Chi Omega expressed sincere gratitude to its patrons who support both A Nite At the Races and An Evening of Elegance, the proceeds from which fund the chapter’s scholarships.

You are now invited to join in the next A Nite at the Races to be held on June 10, at the Holiday Inn, Ordway Drive.

We hope to see you there!