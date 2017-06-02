Local youth shine at Eureka Park’s Kiddie Prom

by Jazmine Otey

Colorful lights flashed across the room as children of all ages danced to the beats of their favorite songs in fancy attire. On Friday, May 19, at Eureka Park children from kindergarten to fifth grade came dressed in style to create a night they’d always remember at Eureka Park’s Kiddie prom.

“We knew it was gonna turn out really well when we saw the excitement of the children,” Vickie Briggs, Recreational Programmer Supervisor, said.

The Kiddie Prom kicked off with paired couples from each grade modeling their beautiful outfits for the judges, who would later decide who was the best dressed. Following this, the kids were then left to dance, have fun with their friends, and indulge in an endless assortment of treats.

“All children I like to build up their self-esteem and their confidence,” Angela Williams, the overseer of the event, said. “I felt like them dressing up for the evening and making a night all about them would promote that.”

Angela Williams, a part time staff member, came up with the idea of a children’s prom when she saw the need for change within the Eureka afterschool program. The ambitious woman has led many other events beneficial to the kids such as a Trunk or Treat and even a Thanksgiving event where a hot dinner was served. Angela claims that the promenade marks her farewell as she will be soon transferring to be an Executive director at the Melrose Adventist Development Center.

“Our kids see and go through more than they should and sometimes I just want kids to be able to be kids,” Angela said. “So my thing tonight is that it’s just all about just being a kid.”

The event was a collaborative effort, however, that was brought to life by not only Angela but by parents, sponsors, and anonymous donors. Angela received much support from proud sponsor the Rising Lodge, an anonymous donor who donated nearly 1,000 dollars, an anonymous trophy donor who provided ten free trophies, and much more. A limousine was even provided for the kids by the Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home to ensure that they were given nothing less than the best.

“The kids are gonna have something to talk about for the rest of their lives,” Perry C. Taylor Junior, past president of the Sun Rising Lodge, said. “We’re celebrating the children, it’s about them.”

The event concluded with a couple from each grade being awarded a trophy for best dressed. The award winners, proud parents, and staff members were then asked to pose in a picture, officially marking a night that the kids would hold with them forever.

“Anytime you get an opportunity to help a child, you do it,” Angela said. “That’s what God put us here for. They’re our future, we’ve got to invest in them.”