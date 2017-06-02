Garden of Prayer #7 launches early learning academy

by S. Rotan Hale

“This is a vision that God gave her,” said Bishop Shadrack Brown who sat patiently while daughter Gail Brown busied herself preparing the main room for the newly established Great Beginnings Academy (GBA) dedication ceremony held Saturday, May 20.

Pastor Brown further expressed his approval of the facility and his abiding faith in his daughter as center founder and director.

“I never thought there would be a day care center here at the church and I let her (Gail) handle it all–I don’t get involved,” he said.

The early learning center is located inside Garden of Prayer #7 Vision of Faith Ministries and is the latest addition to the church’s efforts to enhance the spiritual and cognitive skills of area youth.

“BGA is an expansion of our youth ministry,” said Gail who referred to the new academy, that was once the old sanctuary, as phase 1 of the family’s mission to promote the expansion of their commitment to youth in the community.

Phase 2 involves the construction of a youth center equipped with a gymnasium, to be built adjacent to the academy. The 2 new additions, once the gym is built, will add another dimension to what is already a sprawling and majestic spiritual compound that overlooks portions of the city’s northwest quadrant.

With a capacity to hold up to 192 students, the facility is well-equipped with toys, furniture, etc. thanks to the benevolent spirit of certain donors.

Its open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with before and after school programs for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old and offers an extensive line-up of services.

In addition to tutoring and STEM educational programs the early development center offers art, music, fitness and nutrition-based learning in a Christian based foundation.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks are also provided at the school that boasts of an affordable tuition and is certified as a DDS subsidy provider.

“We are looking forward to growing this program and I know that it is going to be of a quality that meets our goal to provide an opportunity for every child to succeed,” Gail said during the actual ceremony.

One of the academy’s major supporters is Mayor Sherman Lea, Sr. who characterized the accomplishments of Brown and her team as a “tremendous ministry” and presented the gold “City Star” to the academy.

“From the city’s perspective, this is a great day for Roanoke… a city that puts great emphasis on reading and early childhood development,” said the mayor in his congratulatory remarks.

Mayor Lea also took the liberty of announcing his trip to Denver Colorado to represent Roanoke as a finalist in the All-American City award.

There is nothing more rewarding than family cohesion and when members work together it is especially a rare commodity in this modern world of transient relationships.

Gail Brown and family, (including parents and brother Keith) and the administrative staff of Great Beginnings Academy are the very personification of family cohesion and teamwork at its best.