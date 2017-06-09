NAACP ACT-SO presents “Jazz on the Lawn”

The Roanoke Branch NAACP will present its exciting 3rd Annual “Jazz on the Lawn” on Sunday, June 25, 5–8 p.m. in Clint Barlow’s massive lawn located at 3646 Cove Rd. NW. This is a fundraiser given to assist the 2017 ACT-SO Olympians attend the National Competition in Baltimore, MD.

In July, the following five local gold medalists will compete in the National ACT-SO (Afro-Academic Cultural Technological Scientific Olympics) Competition. The following Olympians are competing in: Performing Arts-Modern Dance: Kai Washington-Brown, a William Fleming HS graduating senior; Performing Arts-Vocal Contemporary- Leila Bryant, a rising senior at William Fleming HS; Performing Arts-Vocal Classical- Nonso Adimabua, an exchange student from Africa attending North Cross HS; Visual Arts-Drawing, Cevante’ Burwell, a rising senior at William Fleming HS; and Visual Arts-Painting-LaRon Glenn, a William Fleming HS graduating senior.

This year’s “Jazz on the Lawn” will feature the bands Hott Sauce (Lisa Mone), G4 & Bernadette Jones with Deron Lark and others. Everyone is invited to come, bring your lawn chairs & coolers and enjoy an evening of good music.

Tickets are only $10.00 with the proceeds to help the youth bring a national medal back to Roanoke. For tickets and other information, please call Mollie DeBerry 540-520-8752 or Patrick Curtis 540-580-8870 or any member of the NAACP ACT-SO committee and Olympian parents.

Gloria Randolph-King 540-793-0811 is ACT-SO chair.