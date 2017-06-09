A project that began as a response to Lions international youth initiative has become one of the most rewarding outreach activities for the Roanoke Valley Breakfast Lions Club. Each month, Lion Mary Jo Hubble coordinates a date for RVBLC members to visit second graders at Fairview Elementary School. The time is spent visiting with the students during their lunch period. With the goal, to encourage the students to achieve success. We simply want them to know that they matter to us. We have certainly been encouraged by the reception of the students and the wonderful second grade teachers, especially Ms. Sweet who initially arranged for the club to become lunch buddies. Each month we take gifts and treats to the students and receive much more in return.