Forest Park graduates step into the future

Program offers academically challenged students a second chance for success!

by Jazmine Otey

Excitement hung in the air as proud family members watched their children walk across the stage for their high school graduation at the Jefferson Center May 31. It marked the day that many Forest Park students achieved what they once deemed impossible due to hard times during the years at their respective high schools.

The non-traditional school was created nine years ago and based on another school program created by Rita Bishop, superintendent, Roanoke City Public Schools. The program is designed to aid students who are suffering academically and serves as a second chance at achieving success, as opposed to dropping out. It is a program has come a long way, given that at its birth the staff didn’t know what the curriculum would involve.

“We were trying to build a plane and fly it at the same time,” stated Eric Anderson, Forrest Park Principal.

Currently the program is a solid model for upward mobility and has caused the graduation rate to increase drastically, reaching nearly 90%. In addition, this year’s graduation ceremony was a unique one in that it reached a major milestone. Within just nine years the program has reached its one-thousandth graduate who had the honor of receiving their certificate from both Mayor Sherman Lea and superintendent Bishop.

“I think it makes Roanoke a much better place and as a citizen of the community I feel very honored because we’re changing our community one graduate at a time,” Anderson said.

The large accomplishment imbued Forest Park with feelings of pride and to further celebrate they presented several outstanding students and a student of the year with awards. Five students that had worked hard throughout their senior year received the outstanding student award. China Calloway, Cole Simmons, Bobby Cash, Crystal Moore, and Cyntheia Vaquez were this year’s recipients.

“My students go through stuff that I’ve never been through and for them to come to school when I know what they’re going through leaves me in awe. I am extremely proud of them,” stated Jerel Rhodes, school guidance counselor.

Tara Pardue, an exemplary student, received the student of the year award. She exemplified all the characteristics that the staff deemed to be important for a senior and spoke at the graduation about how Forrest Park changed her life, presenting herself as an inspiration to many.

“Forest Park showed me a lot, as how not to give up on a dream and that no matter how bad you messed up in the past it’s never too late to fix it,” Pardue expressed.

The sizable crowd of students and family members erupted into a fit of applause and cheered as they expressed their joy in agreeing that Forest Park not only made a lifelong difference in Pardue’s life, but there’s as well.