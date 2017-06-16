AKAs “A nite at the Races”

While the Belmont Stakes was being held in New York, local race experts and novices enjoyed an exciting racing event here in Roanoke. The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. sponsored its second “A Nite at the Races, Inc.” a fundraiser for its scholarship and community service programs.

Participants were given an amount of play money to place bets on horses for ten races. The program listed a brief description of each horse that was competing. After bets were placed, the odds were announced and exciting race videos, from actual previously recorded racing events, were played. The participants cheered enthusiastically during the racing videos. Most of the races were photo finishes making the activity even more exciting. Winners headed to the “bankers” to receive their payouts, which was more play money.

At the end of the evening participants were able to use their play money to bid in the auction of numerous valuable items That turned out to be almost as exciting as the racing. The audience eagerly competed for coveted items, often narrowing down to two competitors determined to outbid the other.

Mistress of Ceremony, the dynamic Cynthia Coles, kept the crowd engaged in between races, often leading the audience in song. A buffet of race-friendly food was served by the venue staff.

Many members of the Omnia Bona Club, Inc., holding its Conclave in Roanoke during the weekend, also attended The Nite at the Races. An entertaining evening of friendly competition was enjoyed by all.